A falcon hitched a ride on the windshield of a car during a couple's road trip Jan. 3, 2017 in San Diego County.

A couple picked up an unusual hitchhiker during a New Year's Day road trip in the Southern California desert.

Marie Kubin was trying to snap a photo of a rainbow Monday during a drive from Julian to Borego Springs in San Diego County. As they drove slowly on the side of the road to capture the colorful sight on the horizon, something else swooped into view -- a falcon landed on the car's windshield.

The bird remained perched on a wiper blade for about 20 minutes, having a look around at the desert landscape and his traveling companions. The couple waited on the side of the road with their new feathered friend, who eventually flew away.

The falcon appears to have anklets, used with jesses to tether birds, arounds its legs. The loops suggest it might belong to a falconer and likely is used to being around humans.

Hitchhiking Falcon Snags a Ride on Hood of Car

