Fatal Crash Prompts Lane Closures on 105 Freeway

By Adrian Arambulo and Corey Arvin

    A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a fatal crash that closed three lanes on the 105 Freeway. Adrian Arambulo reports for NBC4 Today in LA on Thursday, April 28, 2016. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

    Three lanes were closed on the 105 Freeway after a fatal car crash near South Los Angeles, authorities said.

    The crash was reported around 2:15 a.m. near Central Avenue on the westbound 105 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    A woman was killed after a Ford Fusion spun out and hit another vehicle, according to the CHP.

    The driver that hit with the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.

    All lanes on the westbound 105 Freeway were reopened just before 6 a.m., according to the CHP.

    Published at 3:34 AM PDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 6:43 AM PDT on Apr 28, 2016

