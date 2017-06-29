A fire in Malibu had scorched 10 to 15 acres by around 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A fire near Malibu shut down Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Pacific Coast Highway Thursday afternoon.

That brush fire had scorched 15 acres and prompted firefighters to perform structure protection around 4:10 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Keith Mora. By around 5 p.m., the fire had burned 20 acres, but forward progress had stopped, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Nearly 200 firefighters were on the scene, though no evacuations or injuries had been reported as of 4:10 p.m., he said. Keith said the department was in "unified command" with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Road closures were issued for Topanga Canyon Road from Grand View Drive to PCH around 6 p.m.

The Topanga Canyon fire was burning as another blaze prompted hundreds of firefighters to respond to a third-alarm brush fire in Calabasas. One of the 228 responding firefighters was treated for heat exhaustion, Keith said.

That fire was moving uphill at Stokes Canyon Road and had scorched 30 to 50 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No evacuations had been issued, and firefighters had stopped that fire's progress by 4:20 p.m., Keith said. By around 5:30 p.m., the fire was 30 percent contained.



