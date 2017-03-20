Free Dental Services Offered to Homeless in Riverside | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Free Dental Services Offered to Homeless in Riverside

Services will include dental cleanings, tooth extractions, fillings and same-day crowns

By Willian Avila

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A free dental clinic hosted in Riverside this weekend hopes to serve those who can least afford it.

    Non-profit Path of Life Ministries and local dentists are coming together to offer no-charge dental services for up to 70 homeless individuals on Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Path of Life Ministries Community Shelter at 2840 Hulen Place, Riverside. Attendants are encouraged to line up as early as 8:30 a.m.

    Services will include dental cleanings, exams, digital X-rays, tooth extractions, fillings and same-day crowns.

    More than 30 volunteers, including six dentists and five hygienists, will be on hand.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/10] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images

    The event was organized by Path of Life Ministries in partnership with Pacific Dental Services and Smile Generation.

    Published 46 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices