Free Dental Services Offered to Homeless in Riverside

A free dental clinic hosted in Riverside this weekend hopes to serve those who can least afford it.

Non-profit Path of Life Ministries and local dentists are coming together to offer no-charge dental services for up to 70 homeless individuals on Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Path of Life Ministries Community Shelter at 2840 Hulen Place, Riverside. Attendants are encouraged to line up as early as 8:30 a.m.

Services will include dental cleanings, exams, digital X-rays, tooth extractions, fillings and same-day crowns.

More than 30 volunteers, including six dentists and five hygienists, will be on hand.

The event was organized by Path of Life Ministries in partnership with Pacific Dental Services and Smile Generation.