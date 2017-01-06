Free: Oshogatsu Family Festival

Welcome the Year of the Rooster at the Japanese American National Museum on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Where will you welcome The Year of the Rooster?

New Year celebrations will flower, like so many auspicious azaleas and cherry blossoms, around Southern California in the weeks ahead. It's The Year of the Rooster, and parades, parties, and ceremonies will bring the joy and fun to the momentous doorway.

It's a doorway that's opening now, at least around the Japanese American National Museum. The Little Tokyo-based cultural and art institution is ready to celebrate the sweetness of a new start at the Oshogatsu Family Festival, which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8.

"New Year-themed activities, performances, and crafts" are on the roster, and admission to all of the bright-of-future festivities is completely free.

Also free during the day? A special time capsule workshop with artist Sebastian Masuda. Yes, you can contribute, but know that the Hello Kitty- and Domo-shaped vaults will remain closed through 2035.

Anticipation is, of course, always a part of a good New Year's party.

A Nerdbot Photo Booth (think whimsical props), rice cake-cool crafts, the art of Omikuji (a "Japanese fortune-telling method"), and origami will play roles in the gratis, good-time-having day.

As will rooster- and chicken-sweet happenings, from the chance to pet a chicken (Bantams and Giant Cochins will call upon the museum) to rooster-y sculptures made out of sweets.

Other luck-focused to-dos, from eats to purchase-ready gifts, are on the docket.

Can't wait for The Year of the Rooster to arrive? Start the celebration now at this come-together, activity-rich celebration, one that's perfect for kids and grown-ups and New Year's revelers and visiting fowl, too.

