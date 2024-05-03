CLAY LA, a sizable ceramics fair on the Miracle Mile, brims with beautiful vessels

What to Know CLAY LA at the Craft Contemporary

Shop for all sorts of lovely ceramic pieces at the Wilshire Boulevard craft museum brims on May 4 (noon to 5 p.m.) and 5 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Entry is included with museum admission

Some of the greatest indie marketplaces on the planet can be found flowering around Los Angeles, as well as marvelous maker-centered festivals, the sorts of events that lavish a large assortment of handcrafts and handmade goods with well-deserved attention.

We're lucky, in short, to live in a place with so many talented artisans and all of the creative fairs they festively frequent.

And if you find yourself constantly drawn to the ceramic areas of these markets, all to admire the exquisite bowls, dishes, and pots that have been so lovingly created at the wheel, then you are likely a longtime fan of the Craft Contemporary on Wilshire Boulevard and one of the museum's marquee celebrations.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's CLAY LA, a ceramics-centered gathering that takes place over a look-around, find-something-you-love weekend.

The artists will call upon the Miracle Mile museum over the first weekend of May, giving lovers of earthenware, stoneware, and vessels of all sorts of styles and materials the chance to browse and buy.

Your museum admission gets you into the fair, which will feature over three dozen purveyors of pottery and more.

There's a special VIP party on Saturday morning, May 4, and that has a separate ticket, do note.

And if you'd like to purchase a raffle ticket? That's $10. If you win, you could be presented with a piece created by one of the participating artists, sweet.

The event page has links to the artists' Instagrams and information; Lulu Ceramics, Lizbeth Navarro Ceramics, and clay90065 will be some of the great vendors set to take part in the 2024 fair.