Baby Gibbon in Santa Clarita is Part of Big Effort to Save Endangered Species | NBC Southern California
LA

Baby Gibbon in Santa Clarita is Part of Big Effort to Save Endangered Species

By Angie Crouch

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV
    A baby gibbon and its mother at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

    A conservation center in Santa Clarita has been quietly saving an endangered species of ape for 40 years, and a few weeks ago a new baby was born, giving new hope that the gibbon will live on.

    A sound that rings out over Bouquet Canyon comes from a 15-acre compound known as Gibbon Conservation Center. Gibbon apes — an endangered species — sing out their song to let the world know this is their territory.

    The tribe has a brand new arrival, born eight weeks ago to mama Tuk and papa Domino.

    The baby hasn't been named yet, but he's giving new hope to this ever-dwindling ape population.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 02/03] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Thomas Bravo

    "He's currently nursing off mom," said the center's operations manager, Alma Rodriguez. "In the next few months he will start stealing food off mom and try to eat on his own. We will give him food and to keep them healthy we feed eight times a day."

    Rodriguez says these apes originally from the rain forests in southeast Asia are quickly dying off due to the destruction of the rain forest. So conservation and breeding programs like this one are the only hope for this species to survive.

    The new baby is a pileated gibbon. There are only about 47,000 left in the wild. But Tuk is doing her part to keep the species going, already having given birth to two others, including baby Boo, who lives in the same enclosure with the rest of the family.

    "She is a great mom and she puts Domino in his place if he ever needs it," Rodriguez says. "She can be sassy, sometimes steals food out of Domino's mouth."

    The conservation center is open for tours on the weekends, in the hope that the more people who know about their plight, the better their chances at survival.

    "Have them come out and see the gibbons and what a loss it would be if they completely disappeared," Rodriguez says.

    The conservation center has started a contest to name the new baby. Entries can be made at gibboncenter.org for $1.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices