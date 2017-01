The coroner's office said Tuesday remains found in the Mount Baldy area of the Angeles National Forest were human.

The discovery was made at 11 a.m. Friday near mile marker 10 along Glendora Ridge Road, according to Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

"The remains are human but we haven't determined whether they are male or female," coroner's Lt. Larry Dietz told City News Service.

Information about who found the remains was not made available.