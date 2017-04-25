Rudy Gobert #27 congratulates Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

It's a familiar feeling for Clippers fans.

Los Angeles is on the brink of elimination after a disappointing 96-92 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 5 at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

The ugly game saw the Clippers shoot less than 40 percent from the field and fadeaway in the final moments of the game.

Gordon Hayward, back from a bout with food poisoning, led the Jazz with 27points.

Rudy Gobert was a difference maker for Utah, especially on the defensive end, recording 11 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Six players scored in double-figures for the Jazz in the pivotal game that now shifts back to Salt Lake City on Thursday with a chance for Utah to close out the series.

J.J. Redick had his best shooting game of the series, scoring 26 points. Chris Paul scored 28 in the loss.

Austin Rivers was atrocious in his first game back from a hamstring injury, as he was 0-for-4 from the field in 16 minutes.

The Clippers clawed their way back in the fourth quarter, after going down 11 points to start the frame. The game was tied at 69-69, but Utah immediatey went on an 8-0 run to put the game away.

Up Next:

The series shifts to Salt lake City for Game 6 on Friday night.

