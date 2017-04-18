390806 06: A JetBlue Airways jet sits on the tarmac June 19, 2001June 19, 2001 at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The low-fare airline based in New York announced at the Paris Air Show today that it had signed a contract with Airbus for the purchase of up to 48 additional new A320 aircraft. Valued at more than $2.5 billion, the new aircraft order covers 30 firm orders, options for five aircraft and purchase rights for an additional 13 planes. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Anyone getting hit with owing taxes this year may find a little silver lining. JetBlue is giving those who owed taxes a chance to win a free one-way "return" flight.

JetBlue noted that many people spend their tax return refunds on vacations, but with the amount of people owing money this year, the company decided to give people a chance at a little getaway.

Customers can win a one-way flight.

The JetBlue "Tax Return" flight deal asked customers to enter via the site before April 25. The company was not requiring those entering to upload or show proof of a return.

How it works: