Anyone getting hit with owing taxes this year may find a little silver lining. JetBlue is giving those who owed taxes a chance to win a free one-way "return" flight.
JetBlue noted that many people spend their tax return refunds on vacations, but with the amount of people owing money this year, the company decided to give people a chance at a little getaway.
Customers can win a one-way flight.
The JetBlue "Tax Return" flight deal asked customers to enter via the site before April 25. The company was not requiring those entering to upload or show proof of a return.
How it works:
- Visit JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com before April 25
- Fill out the required information.
- Wait for JetBlue to notify the winners.
Published 8 minutes ago