A search is underway for a kayaker off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, authorities said Friday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department had a boat and helicopter en route to aid with the search near Terranea Resort and Point Vicente.

Lifeguards called in a "kayak adrift" around 7:02 a.m. after an abandoned kayak was found, which prompted the search for one person.

Additional information was not immediately available.