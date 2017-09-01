Children, family and fun-lovers can rejoice as one of America's favorite events has returned. The Los Angeles County Fair opened Friday at the Fairplex, celebrating its 95th anniversary by embracing its culture.

Classic and new features have been advertised in anticipation of the weeks-long event, including classic fair staples such as the petting zoo, oddly satisfying deep-fried foods and thrilling rides. Newcomers, such as trendy foods worthy of an Instagram post and a floral exhibit paying homage to Alice in Wonderland, have also been added to the fun.

Adventurous souls can brave the new dishes with bugs in them while traditional spirits can take in the sights of the grounds from the top of the iconic Ferris wheel.

Unlike previous years, the LA County Fair is offering a season pass for those who want to dedicate several days of the summer's last month to event. The new pass gives fair-goers access to attend the event every day it is in session.

The fair will run through September 24. For tickets and more information, visit lacountyfair.com.