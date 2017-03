The LAX pylons went red Tuesday, March 28, 2017, to highlight issues related to diabetes. The American Diabetes Associated dubbed the day American Diabetes Association’s Annual Alert Day.

LA landmarks like the LAX pylons and downtown Los Angeles U.S. Bank Tower went red at sunset Tuesday to illuminate issues related to diabetes.

The reason for the red was to urge residents to take a test to see if they are at risk for Type 2 diabetes.

More information can be found at the organization's site.