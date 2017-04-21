Police on Friday urged people to come forward if they had any items of property stolen last year that might have been recovered in August when investigators raided a business.

The stolen items, with a combined value of at least $250,000, include hundreds of pieces of jewelry, high-value purses, collectible coins and sunglasses, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which displayed some of the valuables this morning in police headquarters.

The items were recovered on Aug. 18, when police served a search warrant at a Los Angeles business "that was receiving stolen property," according to an LAPD statement.

"Two victims of residential burglaries and one victim of a commercial burglary have positively identified their property,'' police said.

The victims are located in the cities of Redondo Beach, Temple City and Valencia.

Charges are pending against the owner of the raided business, which wasn't identified, according to the LAPD.

Anyone who was a victim of a burglary between Jan. 1 and Aug. 17, 2016 is urged to check with Detective Marc Zavala at 818-832-7510 or Detective Jeannette Santos at 818-832-7511 after viewing images of stolen items posted on the website. Click here to see the photos.