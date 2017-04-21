Police Seek Rightful Owners of $250K Worth of Stolen Property | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Police Seek Rightful Owners of $250K Worth of Stolen Property

By City News Service

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    LAPD
    Screen grab of stolen items recovered by the LAPD.

    Police on Friday urged people to come forward if they had any items of property stolen last year that might have been recovered in August when investigators raided a business.

    The stolen items, with a combined value of at least $250,000, include hundreds of pieces of jewelry, high-value purses, collectible coins and sunglasses, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which displayed some of the valuables this morning in police headquarters.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/21] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Tad Montoya

    The items were recovered on Aug. 18, when police served a search warrant at a Los Angeles business "that was receiving stolen property," according to an LAPD statement.

    "Two victims of residential burglaries and one victim of a commercial burglary have positively identified their property,'' police said.

    The victims are located in the cities of Redondo Beach, Temple City and Valencia.

    Charges are pending against the owner of the raided business, which wasn't identified, according to the LAPD.

    Anyone who was a victim of a burglary between Jan. 1 and Aug. 17, 2016 is urged to check with Detective Marc Zavala at 818-832-7510 or Detective Jeannette Santos at 818-832-7511 after viewing images of stolen items posted on the website. Click here to see the photos.

    Published 41 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices