La Puente Grandfather Fights Off Thief Who Stabbed Son, Grandson

"That's my job, to take care of my family."

By Hetty Chang

By Hetty Chang

    Two members of a La Puente family were stabbed and hospitalized after fighting off a thief inside their home. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    A grandfather chased after the thief who stabbed his son and grandson before the attacker was caught by police Thursday night at a La Puente home.

    The stabbing was reported at around 9:15 in the 200 block of S. San Angelo Avenue, according to the sheriff's Industry Station. 

    Ray Piñon woke up to commotion outside his house and saw a man attacking his 31-year-old son and 15-year-old grandson with a box cutter. When the man took off running, Piñon chased after him until police found the attacker hiding under a car about half a block away.

    "That's my job, to take care of my family," Piñon told NBC4.

    Piñon thought the thief was trying to break into his house, but authorities said the attack started when the man tried to take some beers.

    The victims were taken to the hospital. The man was stabbed in the arm and his son in the chest. Both were expected to recover.

    The attacker was in custody and his identity has not been released.

    Published 5 hours ago

