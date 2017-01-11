Part of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Closed Due to Possible Hillside Patio Collapse | NBC Southern California
Part of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Closed Due to Possible Hillside Patio Collapse

By Jonathan Lloyd

    KNBC-TV
    Part of Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017 in the Hollywood Hills due to a landslide threat and possible patio collapse.

    Part of a major route between the San Fernando Valley and West Hollywood was closed Wednesday due to a patio collapse above the road.

    Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed between Gould Avenue and Kirkwood Drive as building safety inspectors checked out the damage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

    The concrete patio was at risk of falling down the hillside and onto the road, according to fire officials.

    The collapse followed a wet start to the year in Southern California, raising the threat of landslides and flooding. 

    Winter Storms Slam California

    AP

    The woodsy canyon, a famed counter-culture haven in the 1960s, has steep hillsides that have been succeptible to slides. In 1978, mud, rocks and debris washed down the hillsides, collecting cars and carrying them down the canyon toward Hollywood. 

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

