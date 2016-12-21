Showers Soak Southern California Ahead of Cold Storm

Showers spread across Southern California Wednesday on a day when an unconnected cold storm moved toward the region.

Moisture filtering from the south could generate showers this afternoon and Wednesday night. Light rain fell early Wednesday in Ventura County, Long Beach and the South Bay early Wednesday.

"We're going to be watching for light rain showers today," said NBC4 forecaster David Biggar.

The approaching storm is working its way down the coast toward the Southland from the Gulf of Alaska in the northwest.

Rain, snow and gusty winds late Friday and on Christmas Eve are possible. Expect moderate to heavy rainfall Friday night into early Saturday, brining th risk of flooded roads, mud and debris flows in wildfire burn areas.

Snow like in the mountains through Saturday afternoon. Snow level is expected to start at between 7,500 and 8,000 feet Friday night, then drop to between 4,000 and 5,000 feet Saturday morning, with 6-12 inches of snow expected to accumulate above 6,000 feet.