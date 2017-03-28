Los Pollos Hermanos Restaurant From 'Breaking Bad' Coming to LA | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Los Pollos Hermanos Restaurant From 'Breaking Bad' Coming to LA

Somebody Better Call Saul. Gus Fring's infamous chicken chain is coming to downtown Los Angeles for two days

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman - Better Call Saul _ Season 1, Gallery - Photo Credit: Ben Leuner/AMC

    Somebody "Better Call Saul." 

    Gus Fring's infamous chicken chain featured in the TV show "Breaking Bad" is coming to downtown Los Angeles this week, according to AMC. 

    Fring's Albuquerque restaurant served as a headquarters for both his chicken and meth empires on AMC's critically-acclaimed series. 

    The pop-up restaurant near the Arts District will feature Fring's famous curly fries on Wednesday and Thursday. 

     

    They have one hell of a cook at Los Pollos Hermanos. #BetterCallSaul #SXSW

    A post shared by @bettercallsaulamc on

    It's unclear if the restaurant will actually serve chicken dinner, but like DEA Agent Hank Schrader says on the show: "We're not here for the chicken." 

    The real-life Los Pollos Hermanos will also pop-up in New York in April. The pop-up recently made a stop in Austin at SXSW where series stars Bob Odenkirk (who plays Saul Goodman) and Giancarlo Esposito (who starred as Gus Fring) signed autographs and greeted fans.

    You can stop by the Pollos pop-up at 1345 E. 6th St. in downtown LA from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. 

    The third season of the "Breaking Bad" spin-off "Better Call Saul" premieres on AMC on April 10 at 10 p.m. EST.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/26] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images
    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices