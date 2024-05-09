LA County DA charging son accused of killing kindergarten teacher in Burbank

Kyle Lombardo, 25, accused of killing his mother, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney, Geoge Gascón on Thursday.

Karyn Lombardo, a beloved kindergarten teacher, was found dead in her Burbank home on May 7 with her son being named the suspect in the murder. The 57-year-old teacher lived with her husband and son.

A family member at the court hearing said Kyle struggled with mental health and that his mother loved him dearly.

Kyle's Attorney, Jimmy Chu, echoed the family member and said the tragedy resulted from an altercation gone wrong.

"This tragedy is a result of an accident following an altercation between a son and a mother, who my client deeply loved," said Chu. "My office and I are investigating all aspects, including potential mental health factors and intellectual developmental disability."

Burbank Police confirmed that the woman died after an altercation with her son, but what led to the death of the kindergarten teacher is still not known.

Kyle's bail was set to $2 million, and his arraignment is scheduled for May 22 at the Pasadena Courthouse.

The Burbank Unified School District said Karyn taught in Burbank for over three decades, holding various teaching roles, including being a bilingual teacher.

“Over the course of her highly accomplished career, Ms. Lombardo touched the lives of thousands of students, parents and colleagues, who will be mourning this loss in the days to come,” Burbank Unified Superintendent John Paramo said in an email. “Her dedication, warmth and passion for teaching touched many students and colleagues' lives. Her profound impact and loss on this community will be deeply felt throughout the City of Burbank.”