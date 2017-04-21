Water Main Break Busts Car Windows in Arlington Heights | NBC Southern California
Water Main Break Busts Car Windows in Arlington Heights

By Kristina Bugante

    The aftermath of a water main break in Arlington Heights on Friday, April 21, 2017.

    A water main broke in Arlington Heights early Friday, sending a fierce geyser up in the air that busted out windows of several vehicles.

    The break was reported at around 1:51 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Bronson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

    High pressurized water shot upwards of 40 feet in the air, spitting rock and debris at vehicles.

    Bronson Avenue was closed as crews tried to shut down and repair the water main.

    The extent of the damages and the number of people affected were unknown.

