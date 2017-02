Authorities were chasing a man on a dirt bike tearing down a riverbed in the Bellflower area Wednesday.

The rider was spotted on surface streets near the 605 Freeway and Rosecrans area before he took off down a riverbed.

In an attempt to outmaneuver authorities, he spilled his dirt bike down gravel.

He was last seen running through a residential neighborhood.

