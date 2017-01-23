Murders in Long Beach Down by 8.3 Percent in 2016

Murders in Long Beach have dropped by 8.3 percent in 2016 and overall crime remained essentially flat when compared to 2015 numbers, according to statistics released by the city on Monday.

Crime in 2016 remained flat when compared with 2015, with a .01 percent slight increase. Violent crime increased by 3.5 percent, while property crime decreased by .5 percent. The city noted that there were double digit increases in bike theft, grand theft and petty theft greater than $50.

"There is still more work to do which is why we are hiring more police officers, modernizing our equipment and facilities and bringing in the Long Beach Innovation Team," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a news release.

Additional crime statistics are available on the Long Beach Police Department's website.