Los Angeles Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme (37), of Belgium, celebrates a play with his teammates during an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

The Los Angeles Galaxy opened a new chapter in their historic history with a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas in the official start of the Curt Onalfo era in Los Angeles.

After a scoreless first half that saw new LA Galaxy captain Jelle Van Damme make a spectacular save off the line, the reigning Supporter's Shield winners struck first with a goal by Maximiliano Urruti in the 47th minute.

JVD with the clearance off the line! pic.twitter.com/fboHpCJE49 — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) March 4, 2017

Urutti raced past Galaxy defenders and blasted a shot from just outside the box that beat Galaxy keeper Brian Rowe to the far post to give FC Dallas the early lead.

Five minutes later, the Galaxy drew even after Dave Romney was tripped in the box by Hernán Grana, awarding a penalty to L.A. Galaxy striker Giovani Dos Santos. Gio stepped up and converted the penalty to level the score.

Gio converts. We're all square at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/hAhQUNlt3L — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) March 4, 2017

L.A. had plenty of chances to take the lead, including a shot off the post from new midfielder, and United States Men's National Team star Jermaine Jones, but ultimately, the offense was unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the game.

Jermaine Jones off the post! pic.twitter.com/6rZWw7LA2Z — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) March 4, 2017

Kellyn Acosta scored the game-winner in the 69th minute after he blasted a shot between two defenders inside the near post for the go-ahead goal.

Takeaways:

1. Youth Movement

The new-look L.A. Galaxy will have their work cut out for them as they returned just four starters from last season. After the departures of Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, A.J. DeLaGarza, Landon Donovan, and Alan Gordon, the Galaxy are infused with an influx of young players and new faces this season.

2. We Need Back Up

The L.A. Galaxy's glaring weakness for the 2017 season is their young backline that is missing veterans Ashley Cole and Robbie Rogers. On Saturday, the Galaxy started Rafael Garcia at left back, Daniel Steres and Dave Romney alongside captain Jelle Van Damme. The back four were exposed early and often as FC Dallas was able to fire away virtually at will.

Still so confused about why Rafa Garcia is a starting defender on this team — James Barragán (@James_Barragan) March 4, 2017

3. FC Dallas is Still the Toast of the West

After a 2016 season that saw FC Dallas win the U.S. Open Cup, the Supporter's Shield and almost advance to the MLS Cup, the favorites in the Western Conference proved why they are poised to make another deep run this season with a 2-1 victory on the Galaxy's home pitch.

Up Next:

The L.A. Galaxy will host the Portland Timbers next Sunday, March 12th at 4:00PM PST.