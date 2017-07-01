2 Dead After Fiery Crash in Irvine

Two men died in a fiery two-car crash in an Irvine street early Saturday.
Three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash that happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Michaeson Drive and Harvard Avenue, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.
At least one vehicle was on fire during the crash.
Four occupants -- including the two men who died -- were inside a Hyundai Elantra, and the other vehicle involved was an Infiniti Q50, Kurtz said.
A 30-year-old man and two women in their 20's were taken to the hospital.
What led up to the crash was unknown. Further details were not immediately available.
Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago