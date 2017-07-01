2 Dead After Fiery Crash in Irvine | NBC Southern California
2 Dead After Fiery Crash in Irvine

By Kristina Bugante

    Orange County Fire Authority
    A fiery crash at an Irvine intersection killed two men and sent three to the hospital early Saturday, July 1, 2017.

    Two men died in a fiery two-car crash in an Irvine street early Saturday.

    Three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash that happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Michaeson Drive and Harvard Avenue, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.

    At least one vehicle was on fire during the crash.

    Four occupants -- including the two men who died -- were inside a Hyundai Elantra, and the other vehicle involved was an Infiniti Q50, Kurtz said.

    LA County Fire Department

    A 30-year-old man and two women in their 20's were taken to the hospital.

    What led up to the crash was unknown. Further details were not immediately available. 

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

