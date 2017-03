Officers were pursuing a maroon Dodge Dart along the 210 Freeway on Tuesday evening.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit.

The vehicle was traveling along the 210 Freeway in Vernon at speeds of up to 120 mph.

The suspect was wanted for evading, officials said.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits. (Published Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015)

Refresh this page for updates.