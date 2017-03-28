Ryan Smyth #94 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates after an Oilers goal. Edmonton clinched their first playoff berth in 10 years with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

The Edmonton Oilers clinched their first playoff berth in 10 years by virtue of their 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at the Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Connor McDavid and Eric Gryba bookended a Jarome Iginla goal as the Oilers qualified for their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2006.

Meanwhile, the Kings are headed in the opposite direction, losers of six of their last eight games, and on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs themselves.

It's likely not a matter of if, but when as the LA Kings find themselves 11 points behind their closest competitor, the St. Louis Blues with seven games left in the regular season.

The Kings are 13 points behind the Calgary Flames, their opponent on Wednesday. A Kings loss, coincided with a Blues victory, and the Kings will be officially eliminated from the Staley Cup Playoff picture.

Sophomore sensation McDavid scored 14:44 into the first period to give the Oilers an early lead. After an earlier goal was disallowed by a Kings' coaches challenge, McDavid scored when his attempted pass bounced off L.A. defenseman Derek Forbort and past quick.

ICYMI, @cmcdavid97's goal (his 27th of the season) got the #Oilers on the board in the opening frame. #LAKvsEDMpic.twitter.com/0TRhBUXXcD — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 29, 2017

The Kings tied the game less than a dozen minutes later when he picked up the loose pick in front of the net and went top-shelf for the game-tying goal.

Some vintage Jarome Iginla right here to tie it up at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/sywBTTROxA — #LAKings (@LAKings) March 29, 2017

Gryba gave the Oilers the lead in the second period when the Edmonton defenseman bounced a puck past Quick that pinballed through the crease.

The Kings had plent of scoring opportunities in the third period, but were ultimately denied the chance to send the game to overtime. Instead, Edmonton was able to celebrate on their home ice, whereas the Kings are left scratching their head on a third straight disappointing season.