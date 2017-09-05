Police Seek Man Suspected of Ax Attack

Surveillance video shows Kisu Bradey Brown, who police suspect of using an ax to strike a person in the head. Police say the attack occurred Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday circulated video of an ax attack outside a West Hollywood 7-Eleven, where the victim had just offered to pay for some items the suspect had allegedly tried to steal.

Investigators also released still images of the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Kisu Bradey Brown, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

The attack occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday just outside the convenience store in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

"The suspect became upset, refused the victim's offer (to pay for items Brown had allegedly tried to steal) and a struggle ensued," said Sgt. Jeffrey Bishop. "As the victim left the location, the suspect pulled out an ax and began to hit the victim in the head several times."

The video shows the suspect leaving the store, followed by the victim. The two are barely through the door when the suspect suddenly wheels around and strikes the victim in the head with what looks like an ax. The victim goes down and the suspect strikes him again several times with the weapon while another man unsuccessfully attempts to intervene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity. An update on his condition was not available this afternoon.

The suspect was last seen headed north on Hayworth Avenue, according to Bishop, who said West Hollywood detectives identified the suspect "with the help of the community and through investigative efforts."

Brown is described as black, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the areas of Hollywood and West Hollywood.

"If you believe you have seen the suspect, do not make contact," Bishop said, and instead call 911 or the West Hollywood sheriff's station at (310) 855-8850.

