Father, Son Die in Port Hueneme Apartment Fire | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Father, Son Die in Port Hueneme Apartment Fire

By Kristina Bugante

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NewsChopper4
    A father and son died in an apartment fire in Port Hueneme on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    A fire at an apartment complex killed a father and son early Friday in Port Hueneme.

    Ventura County firefighters responded to a fire at 4:10 a.m. at an upper unit of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East C Street, authorities said.

    A mother and daughter who lived in the unit escaped, Ventura County Fire authorities said. The father and son died in the blaze.

    The fire was knocked down at 4:25 a.m.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 02/21] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    KNBC-TV

    No further details were immediately available.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices