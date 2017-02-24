Father, Son Die in Port Hueneme Apartment Fire

A father and son died in an apartment fire in Port Hueneme on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

Ventura County firefighters responded to a fire at 4:10 a.m. at an upper unit of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East C Street, authorities said.

A mother and daughter who lived in the unit escaped, Ventura County Fire authorities said. The father and son died in the blaze.

The fire was knocked down at 4:25 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.