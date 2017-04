A fully-engulfed RV forced firefighters to retreat in Sun Valley Thursday as the fire raged on.

The fire was burning in the 9000 block of of N. Lankershim, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters got a handle on the blaze shortly before 7 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, per Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.