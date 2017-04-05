People inside a U-Haul truck allegedly shot paintball rounds at people walking in a parking lot on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Police asked for the public's help to find them on Wednesday.

After several people were hit by paintballs while walking through a Moreno Valley parking lot, police asked for the public's help to find the alleged paintball shooters Wednesday.

Tuesday night, Moreno Valley police received reports that the driver of a white U-Haul pickup and two passengers were "firing paintball rounds" at people from inside the truck. Several rounds hit people walking through the parking lot, including a young child, according to a statement from the Moreno Valley Police Department.

When employees of a business located in the 23000 block of Sunnymead Blvd called police and took photos of the people in the truck for officers, they "became angry" and threatened an employee "while reaching inside the passenger compartment of the truck," read the statement.

They scared the employee, who went back inside the store.

Moreno Valley police asked for the public's help on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 to locate alleged paintball shooters who fired from inside a U-Haul truck Tuesday night.

Photo credit: Moreno Valley Police Department

The paintball shooters left in the truck before officers arrived. Wednesday, the Moreno Valley Police Department asked for the public's help to identify the people in the truck.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver's whereabouts was encouraged to call Officer Nick Ramirez at 951-486-6700.