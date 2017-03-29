A driver hit a hydrant in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday evening, shooting a monster geyser into the sky and leaving at least one car with a broken windshield.
The driver hit the hydrant at Victor Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue in the Valley Glen area.
The crash occurred sometime before 8 p.m.
Witnesses called NBC4 to alert the station of the huge amount of gushing water shooting into the sky.
The hydrant blast also apparently shot debris onto cars nearby, damaging a woman's windshield.
The water was still rocketing into the air as of 8:40 p.m., hitting power lines and causing them to spark.
