Sheared Hydrant Shoots Geyser Into Sky, Damages Car in Valley Glen | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Sheared Hydrant Shoots Geyser Into Sky, Damages Car in Valley Glen

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV
    A geyser of water was shooting into power lines, causing sparks, after a hit-and-run driver struck and hydrant and took off Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

    A driver hit a hydrant in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday evening, shooting a monster geyser into the sky and leaving at least one car with a broken windshield.

    The driver hit the hydrant at Victor Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue in the Valley Glen area.

    The crash occurred sometime before 8 p.m.

    Witnesses called NBC4 to alert the station of the huge amount of gushing water shooting into the sky.

    The hydrant blast also apparently shot debris onto cars nearby, damaging a woman's windshield.

    The water was still rocketing into the air as of 8:40 p.m., hitting power lines and causing them to spark.

    Published 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices