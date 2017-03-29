A geyser of water was shooting into power lines, causing sparks, after a hit-and-run driver struck and hydrant and took off Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

A driver hit a hydrant in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday evening, shooting a monster geyser into the sky and leaving at least one car with a broken windshield.

The driver hit the hydrant at Victor Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue in the Valley Glen area.

The crash occurred sometime before 8 p.m.

Witnesses called NBC4 to alert the station of the huge amount of gushing water shooting into the sky.

The hydrant blast also apparently shot debris onto cars nearby, damaging a woman's windshield.

The water was still rocketing into the air as of 8:40 p.m., hitting power lines and causing them to spark.