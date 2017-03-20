State Route 138 in Inland Empire to Close for 14 Days Starting Tuesday | NBC Southern California
State Route 138 in Inland Empire to Close for 14 Days Starting Tuesday

By Whitney Irick

    State Route 138 will be closed for 14 days, between Interstate 15 and Summit Valley Road, starting Tuesday.

    The closure comes as the California Department of Transportation continues work on the $23 million State Route 138 (East) Realignment Project.

    The project will remove several curves and steep grades, reducing the 3 mile stretch by 1 mile, Caltrans officials said. Outside shoulders, three bridges and three wildlife crossings will also be built along the route.

    The route will close for 14 days starting Tuesday, March 21 at 6 a.m. until April 4 at 6 a.m.

