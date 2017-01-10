The Garland Celebrates Beverly Garland Day

Plenty of aspiring movie stars hope to see their name emblazoned upon a Walk of Fame star one day or lit up in a splash of glowing bulbs above a cinema marquee.

But not every actor can claim to have their moniker on the front of the hotel. Beverly Garland can, and The Garland, the North Hollywood inn she long helmed, continues to pay tribute to the star, nearly a decade after her 2008 passing.

The Vineland Avenue stay-over spot is, in fact, observing all of Thursday, Jan. 19 as Beverly Garland Day.

While Jan. 19 isn't Ms. Garland's birthday, it was not a randomly chosen date. The City of Los Angeles released a resolution on Jan. 19, 2001 declaring Beverly Garland Day with the opening sentence "WHEREAS, BEVERLY GARLAND, a magnificent actress, beloved human being and cherished friend to the City of Los Angeles..." A lovely statement, indeed.

The spirit of Ms. Garland's magnificence lives on at The Garland, which will offer a martini and burger for nineteen bucks on Jan. 19 at both The Lobby Bar and The Front Yard. (You got it, the beverage, plus a delish burger, was her very favorite combo.)

Beverly's Movie Marathon, featuring highlights from her career, will screen from 3 to 10 p.m., and "complimentary theatre snacks and drinks" will be served. And The Store will shave 25% off the price of "local and unique California gifts."

What's your most-loved Beverly Garland flick or TV show? "My Three Sons"? "Scarecrow and Mrs. King"? "7th Heaven"? "It Conquered the World"? The icon had a varied and vibrant career in Tinseltown, with her eponymous hotel standing as a swanky and bustling ode to her memory.

