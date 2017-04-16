7-Year-Old, 16-Year-Olds Grazed by Gunfire in San Bernardino Shooting | NBC Southern California
7-Year-Old, 16-Year-Olds Grazed by Gunfire in San Bernardino Shooting

By Heather Navarro

    Three children, including a 7-year-old, were hit by gunfire in San Bernardino Saturday, police said.

    At 3:30 p.m., San Bernardino police responded to a shooting at 2977 Park Avenue.

    Two 16-year-olds and a 7-year-old were injured in a shooting, San Bernardino police Sgt. Steve Turner said.

    The 7-year-old was grazed by shrapnel, one 16-year-old was hit in the foot, and the other teen was grazed on the neck. 

    None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. 

    Turner also said the shooting could be gang related. 

