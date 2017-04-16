Three children, including a 7-year-old, were hit by gunfire in San Bernardino Saturday, police said.

At 3:30 p.m., San Bernardino police responded to a shooting at 2977 Park Avenue.

Two 16-year-olds and a 7-year-old were injured in a shooting, San Bernardino police Sgt. Steve Turner said.

The 7-year-old was grazed by shrapnel, one 16-year-old was hit in the foot, and the other teen was grazed on the neck.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Turner also said the shooting could be gang related.