An Alabama woman said an armed man forced her into her own trunk and drove to ATMs to rob her before she was able to break free, tucking and rolling as the car was still moving. WVTM reports March 15, 2017.

An Alabama woman survived by jumping from a trunk after she told police she was forced into her own car by an armed robber.

WVTM reports that Birmingham police were investigating the incident Tuesday after an armed man kidnapped her and then drove to ATMs to steal from her banking account.

A gas station recorded surveillance, obtained by WVTM, that showed the woman leaping from the trunk and running for help into the store.

