A UCLA student reported Friday afternoon she was grabbed by an unidentified man near the Public Affairs Building in the central area of the campus.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after the student gave him directions to the men’s restroom, according to the UCLA Police Department.
The victim reported no injuries.
The attacker is described as a Hispanic male between 30 to 40 years old. Police believe he is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and medium-length dark hair.
Text and email notifications were sent to students alerting them of the alleged crime.
UCPD is investigating the incident.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago