A UCLA student reported Friday afternoon she was grabbed by an unidentified man near the Public Affairs Building in the central area of the campus.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after the student gave him directions to the men’s restroom, according to the UCLA Police Department.

The victim reported no injuries.

The attacker is described as a Hispanic male between 30 to 40 years old. Police believe he is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and medium-length dark hair.

Text and email notifications were sent to students alerting them of the alleged crime.

UCPD is investigating the incident.