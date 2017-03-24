UCLA Student Allegedly Grabbed by Unidentified Man on Campus | NBC Southern California
UCLA Student Allegedly Grabbed by Unidentified Man on Campus

UCLA’s Police Department is treating the incident as an attempted sexual battery

By Sean Myers

    Getty Images
    A student walks near Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, California.

    A UCLA student reported Friday afternoon she was grabbed by an unidentified man near the Public Affairs Building in the central area of the campus. 

    The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after the student gave him directions to the men’s restroom, according to the UCLA Police Department. 

    The victim reported no injuries.

    The attacker is described as a Hispanic male between 30 to 40 years old. Police believe he is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and medium-length dark hair.

    Text and email notifications were sent to students alerting them of the alleged crime.

    UCPD is investigating the incident.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

