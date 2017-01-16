USC's Adoree' Jackson Declares for the NFL Draft

Adoree' Jackson #2 of the USC Trojans has announced he will forgo his senior season and head to the NFL.

His fate was inevitable, but the timing still hurts.

Martin Luther King Day marked the final day that college players could declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, and true to form, USC Trojans cornerback Adoree' Jackson waited til the last moment, leaving us all holding our breaths.

Jackson, the 2016 Jim Thorpe Award winner for the nation's best defensive back made the announcement to forgo his senior season on his Twitter account, mentioning the Trojans 52-49 Rose Bowl victory over Penn State and thanking fans for their support, claiming he will forever be a Trojan.

Forever A Trojan. Thank You and Love you pic.twitter.com/GYwgvfxv8l — Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 16, 2017

Jackson is a projected first round NFL talent, but is seen mainly as a punt and kick return specialist, then an every-down cornerback because of his size.

The two-sport athlete (track and field) was a unanimous All-American in 2016 and follows second-team All-American receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the NFL. Smith-Schuster shared a touching tribute to his brother after the announcement was made on Twitter.

Congrats To My Guy @AdoreeKnows It's Been Real! Came In Together, Leaving Together 💯 pic.twitter.com/h0oMwlGNzH — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 16, 2017