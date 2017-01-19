Uncorked LA Wine Festival

The Union Station soiree will feature top regional vinos, food trucks. Make for the Alameda Street landmark on Saturday, Jan. 21. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

Wine festivals, the large-scale ones, the ones that take over a good-sized chunk of land or a big building, are frequently seen when the weather is warm and people are seeking out airy events, the kind where libations cool down a crowd.

But the occasional big vino meet-up has a knack for popping up in the wintertime, too, even when the skies are particularly cloudy and the "airy" end of the equation is more like "cold-airy."

The show shall go on at Union Station, however, rain or shine, on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. That's when Uncorked takes over the aforementioned good-sized chunk of the landmark, the Los Angeles Wine Festival.

"Over 50" wineries'll be in the historic house, with 150+ libations to try. The sustenance end of things? That's incredibly important at a wine festival, and a line-up of food trucks and eats purveyors, including Baby's Badass Burgers, The Chairman Truck, Peaches BBQ, Epic Taco, and more will roll up and break out the bites.

There shall be tunes to nosh by, and sip by, and socialize by, and marvel at the 1939 Streamline Moderne/Art Deco/Spanish Revival wonder by.

There shall be a beneficiary, too, if you're wondering who this evening is lending some love to: MOSTe, or Motivating Our Students Through Experience.

Tickets start at $50, and the event begins at 5 p.m., with an early-ish wrap time of 9 o'clock.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations