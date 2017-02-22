Victorville to Welcome California's Only Cracker Barrel

Apple roasted chicken and sweet biscuits may soon become favorites in Victorville as Cracker Barrel Old Country Store prepares to open its only California location.

The traditional Southern-style restaurant will become a part of Victorville's so-called "Restaurant Row" along Amargosa Road, located next to a BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse near Interstate 15. It is expected to open later in 2017, according to city officials.

The high desert city is located en route to Las Vegas, so the new addition will be highly visible to travelers. "We attract more than 98,000 cars on a single day, so they'll be great fit for us," said Sue Jones, a spokeswoman for the city of Victorville.

Victorville presented a glimpse at the plans for the restaurant in a Facebook post on Feb. 16.

The Southern country-themed chain from Tennessee has 641 restaurants in 43 states, but this will be the only West Coast location.

