Former professional basketball player Charles Oakley was escorted out of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter of the New York Knicks game with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley is no stranger to altercations.

Oakley was escorted out of Madison Square Garden in ugly fashion on Wednesday night during the first quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers and Knicks game on ESPN.

Oakley was reportedly trying to get close to Knicks' owner James Dolan who was sitting courtside at the time, and was approached by security.

The altercation escalated as Oakley shoved a security member and had to be hauled out by a bevy of officials.

Oakley and Dolan have had a tumultuous relationship over the years with Oakley telling reporters at one point that Dolan told him he was not welcome anymore at Knicks games.

Witnesses at the garden said that Knicks team president Phil Jackson tried to calm Oakley down in the tunnel, but according to a statement released by the team, he was escorted out of the arena and arrested by the New York Police Department.

The video of the incident as it unfolded live during the ESPN's live broadcast of the game is below.

It took half of MSG security to take down Charles Oakley. pic.twitter.com/8zcQgRRBIw — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 9, 2017