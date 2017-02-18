DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers competes in the 2017 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest with DJ Khaled at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Yo DJ, pump this party up.

In his first ever All-Star appearance, Los Angeles Clippers' center DeAndre Jordan got the NBA Slam Dunk Contest started in exciting fashion as he jumped over celebrity, DJ Khaled, and his DJ booth to start the show.

Jordan was selected to go first, and brought the crowd at the Smoothie King Center to their collective feet when he brought out Khaled (and his keys), along with a DJ booth, complete with turn tables, and a microphone.

Khaled held a basketball over his head with his left hand, and with his right hand, was streaming live with his cellphone.

The other DJ, Jordan, easily lept over Khaled and dunked the ball to start the show, but Jordan simmered out in his second attempt, and missed out on the final.

Jordan told Mark Medina of the OC Register that he had practiced over 100 dunks entering the contest, but said he was "more nervous," to perform at the Dunk Contest then the All-Star Game itself.

"I just think the worst," he told Medina on Saturday. "Getting hung out there, my shorts falling down, trying to do a dunk 20 times. I don't want the crowd giving me a pity cheer."

Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson II and Phoenix Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr. met in the finale, but both dunkers were underwhelming as Robinson III ultimately took home the trophy.

In case you missed it, Jordan's dunk of Khaled is below.

Major ��: Making your first dunk. �� start for #DeAndreJordan! pic.twitter.com/ApijhN34N9 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 19, 2017