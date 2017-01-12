Weekend: LA Art Show

LA Art Show: How much fabulous and idea-provoking and avant garde art can fit into 150,000 square feet? The only answer is a lot, but best see for your own eyes, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where this annual visual works spectacular will unfold through Sunday, Jan. 15. Performances, talks, and tours complement the stroll-around-and-see aspect of the art extravaganza, which places the emphasis on "modern + contemporary" pieces from several corners of the make-it-share-it world.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Observances: A number of parades, volunteer days, and family outings will happen over the weekend, with the long-running Kingdom Day Parade taking place on Monday, Jan. 16. The 29th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace & Unity Parade and Celebration happens in Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 14, while Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena will hold a Unity Celebration from Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16. And the MLK Day of Service asks people in the community to pitch in and give back.

Cirque du Soleil's "TORUK — The First Flight": If you recall the world of James Cameron's "Avatar," you'll remember that characters moved in extraordinary and seemingly unearthly ways. That melds well with the imaginative and athletic expressions of the lauded Montreal troupe, a troupe which will lithely leap into The Forum through Sunday, Jan. 15. How does a well-known film look, in acrobatic and expressive tribute, on a big state, in real-life? Here's your chance to find out, Cirque and "Avatar" aficionados.

"La La Land" IMAX Debut: The winner for the Best Comedy or Musical at the 74th annual Golden Globes makes its big bow on the very, very big screen at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Director Damien Chazelle will chat after the 7 p.m. screening on Saturday, Jan. 14. It's playing at the Hollywood landmark for one week (and, yep, a quick image of the landmark appears in the movie, making it an especially meta experience).

photo l.a.: Eye images from the 19th century through to right now, nearly this instant, in this wide-ranging, wide-of-mind snapshot show. It'll all go down, click click click, at The REEF/LA Mart, and panels, special events, and other to-dos will fill the shutterbug-loving show. You can go to see, and maybe even buy, if photography is your perfect idea-embiggening, world-knowing jam. It's on through Sunday, Jan. 15.

