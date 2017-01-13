Man Beaten With Pipe Dies Following Fight | NBC Southern California
Man Beaten With Pipe Dies Following Fight

By Staff Report

    A man died after he was hit in the head with a pipe during a fight Friday in the Westlake district of Los Angeles.

    The incident occurred before 1 a.m. and police responded to the 400 block of South Hartford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division.

    Police said two couples had been arguing inside an apartment before it turned into a fistfight between two men outside on the street. One of the men used a 2.5-foot pipe to beat the other, killing him.

    The victim died at the scene from blunt force trauma, police said. He did not have a weapon.

    The man with the pipe and his girlfriend turned themselves in to authorities.

    No further details were immediately available.

