One Shot in Beverly Crest Home Invasion | NBC Southern California
One Shot in Beverly Crest Home Invasion

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

    Police responded to a home invasion report at a residence in the hills above Los Angeles' Westside Friday April 29, 2017.

    A man inside a home in the hills above Los Angeles' Westside was shot during a home invasion early Friday, according to police.

    Officers responded to the home in the 10000 block fo Summer Holly Circle in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the upper body. 

    The victim appeared to be targeted, police said, adding that the attack was likely not a random crime.

    Details regarding his condition were not immediately available. Authorities said the man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

    "This is shocking, disturbing," a neighbor told NBC4.

    No arrests were reported early Friday.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

