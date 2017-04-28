One Shot in Beverly Crest Home Invasion

Police responded to a home invasion report at a residence in the hills above Los Angeles' Westside Friday April 29, 2017.

A man inside a home in the hills above Los Angeles' Westside was shot during a home invasion early Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to the home in the 10000 block fo Summer Holly Circle in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim appeared to be targeted, police said, adding that the attack was likely not a random crime.

Details regarding his condition were not immediately available. Authorities said the man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

"This is shocking, disturbing," a neighbor told NBC4.

No arrests were reported early Friday.