One Shot in Beverly Crest Home Invasion

A man inside a home in the hills above Los Angeles' Westside was shot during a home invasion early Friday, according to police.
Officers responded to the home in the 10000 block fo Summer Holly Circle in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The victim appeared to be targeted, police said, adding that the attack was likely not a random crime.
Details regarding his condition were not immediately available. Authorities said the man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
"This is shocking, disturbing," a neighbor told NBC4.
No arrests were reported early Friday.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago