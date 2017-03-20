Five Hospitalized in Winnetka DUI Crashes

Five people were hospitalized Monday March 20, 2017 after a suspected DUI driver crashed into vehicles at two locations in Winnetka.

Five people were hospitalized Monday after a suspected DUI driver crashed into vehicles at two locations in Winnetka.

The crashes were reported at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Hart Street and Oso Avenue and Oso Avenue and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspected DUI driver first collided with "several vehicles" at Hart Street and Oso Avenue. He then was involved in a second collision at Oso Avenue and Sherman Way.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life, a hydraulic rescue tool, to cut two patients from a vehicle at the second crash. Three patients were transported by ambulances. Another patient was reported to have serious injuries and one had minor injuries, according to firefighters.