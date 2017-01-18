Participants at the Womens March on Washington - Ohio Sister March in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. A coordinated march is to take place in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 21. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

The streets of downtown Los Angeles are expected to be flooded with people Saturday, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, as the Women's March hits the pavement.

Though it appears nowhere on the site, the march appears to be in direct response to the election of Trump. But organizers have be clear to point out the march will be "pro-woman" rather than "anti-Trump."

"We stand together in solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country," the site reads.

The march in LA is a sister march to a massive gathering planned in Washington, D.C., where more than 150,000 are expected to turn out, including Gloria Steinem as well as many celebrities like America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, and others.

Participants will begin meeting at Pershing Square at 9 a.m., and the official march will commence at 10 a.m. The march is expected to end at City Hall, and speakers including Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are expected to attend. Other notable attendees include Jane Fonda, Laverne Cox, Debbie Allen, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. Organizers said more than 100,000 had registered on their site.

As of Wednesday, 68,000 people on the event's Facebook page had pledged to attend. As organizers pointed out, the march is not just for women.

There will be a huge amount of congestion as well as street closures. The march ends at 4 p.m.

How to Get There

Free Shuttle to the Metro From West Hollywood

Anyone departing from West Hollywood planning on taking the Metro Red Line can take advantage of a free shuttle service courtesy of CityLineX.

Taking the Metro

If you are taking the Red Line, which is highly encouraged due to the amount of traffic expected, take the Metro Red Line toward downtown Los Angeles and exit Pershing Square (5th Street).

Driving

Take the 110 Freeway toward Downtown Los Angeles and exit onto 6th Street.

Parking

Parking will be available under Pershing Square all day. Parking will be anywhere from $10-$30 in public lots surrounding Pershing Square.

Amtrak

Union Station is closest to the march start location, about 2.5 miles away.

Ride Share

If you utilize a ride share service like Uber or Lyft, note that streets will be very congested.

Rules

Backpacks are allowed, and signs on sticks are allowed, but the following are not:

No alcohol

No weapons of any kind

No dogs or pets (service animals only, please)

Weather

There will be break Saturday in a trio of storms hitting SoCal, NBC4's Meteorologist Fritz Coleman said.

Other Things That Are Good to Know

Restrooms will be located along the route and at the start and finish.

Water will also be provided along the route.

