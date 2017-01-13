Authorities served search warrants in a residence and liquor store in Orange County in connection with a pursuit of a suspected drunken driver who was later killed in a shootout with SWAT deputies. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Authorities served search warrants at a residence and a liquor store in Orange County on Thursday in connection with the pursuit of a suspected drunken driver who was later killed in a shootout with SWAT deputies in Lake Elsinore.

Just before 8 a.m., SWAT officers, the FBI, armored vehicles and a police robot responded to a liquor store in the 500 block of Tustin Street in Orange. A search warrant was also served at a residence in the 1400 block of San Juan Street in Tustin, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

It was unknown if anyone was arrested or if authorities gathered any evidence.

Wednesday night's pursuit began around 8:50 p.m. The suspected drunken driver, with a woman and two children in his truck, fired at law enforcement several times as he fled southbound on Interstate 15. He was fatally shot by SWAT deputies in Lake Elsinore. Authorities have not released his name pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation shut down the freeway overnight and into Thursday morning.