Police were looking for the driver who crashed a truck into an Anaheim apartment building early Thursday, injuring several people.

The crash occurred at around 3:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of East Frontera, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt with the Anaheim Police Department.

Witnesses said the driver in a black Nissan pickup truck bolted right after the crash.

The crash took out the front wall of two bedrooms. People were sleeping inside, inches away from where the truck hit.

Three people, two women and one man, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Information on the driver was not immediately available.