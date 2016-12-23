Berlin Truck Attacker Killed: Officials

The attack that killed 12 people was caught on dramatic dashcam footage showing the moment a truck plowed into an outdoor Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 19, 2016. (Published Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016)

Anis Amri, the man suspected of driving a truck into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, has been killed in a shootout with police in Italy, Italian authorities said early Friday.

Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti said after the shootout all the necessary checks were conducted and that "the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack."

Minniti said German authorities were immediately informed.

The shootout took place at 3 a.m. in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood during a routine police check.

The man pulled out a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers. The man was killed in the ensuing shootout.

A police officer was injured and is recovering at a hospital.

Minniti added that the two police officers who were on patrol and stopped Amri "have done an extraordinary service to the community."

This story is being updated.



