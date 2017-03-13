After Brexit, Scotland to Seek Its Own Independence Vote

The Scottish first minister said Saturday that Scotland will launch immediate talks with the European union nations and institutions to find a way to remain in the bloc despite Britain's vote to leave. The country voted strongly to remain in the 27-nation bloc and the outcome of Thursday's vote is re-igniting the question of Scottish independence. (Published Saturday, June 25, 2016)

The latest fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union is the looming possibility of Scottish independence, NBC News reported.

Scotland's leader said Monday she is seeking a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom as early as next year, following a failed attempt to withdraw in 2014.

But that was before Britain voted for "Brexit," triggering complicated negotiations over its exit from the trading bloc. Scotland was against Brexit, however, and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she has encountered a "brick wall of intransigence" in dealing with the British government over the terms for withdrawal.

Sturgeon said she will seek the constitutional authority to hold a new referendum by early 2019. U.K. Prime Minster Theresa May replied that Sturgeon's Scottish National Party showed "regrettable" tunnel vision in seeking the vote.